Congress leaders stage protest against farm laws in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Senior congress leaders here on Saturday staged a sit-in protest at Dharna Chowk, demanding for the repeal of three controversial farm laws implemented by the BJP-led central government.

Speaking to reporters at the protest, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP, Uttam Kumar Reddy, said, “For 44 days, farmers have been campaigning in Delhi demanding repeal of three anti-agriculture laws in the bitter cold, but the central government is negotiating with farmers without a humanitarian perspective.”

KCR should merge TRS with BJP: Congress

Uttam Kumar Reddy said, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao should officially merge Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with BJP as his government was “implementing all the anti-people policies of the Modi government.”

“CM KCR first opposed new farm laws of the BJP-led government and even supported the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ groups. He then took a U-turn and announced support for the contentious agricultural laws,” he said.

“Therefore, instead of deceiving the people that BJP and TRS are rivals and pursue different policies, CM KCR should explore their merger,” he added.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA Sridhar Babu, MLA Jeevan Reddy, former TPCC president V Hanumanth Rao, Kisan Congress national vice president Kodandareddy, TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi, former MP Rajaya and many other Congress leaders participated in the protest.