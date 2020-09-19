Congress leaders to meet on Monday to discuss organisational issues

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 12:41 am IST
Congress leaders to meet on Monday to discuss organisational issues

New Delhi, Sep 19 : Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will meet on Monday to discuss important organisational issues in the absence of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a letter urged all the general secretaries, members of the Special Committee and state in-charges to assist the Congress President in organisational operational matters. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at the party headquarters here.

Sonia Gandhi has gone abroad for her annual medical check-up along with her son Rahul Gandhi.

READ:  Puducherry adds 543 new COVID cases, 11 deaths take toll to 448

This is the first meeting of the party general secretaries and state in-charges after the stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

After the CWC meeting, the Congress carried out a major reshuffle in the organisation, replacing several leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi on party matters.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close