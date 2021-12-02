Congress leadership is not divine right of individual: Prashant Kishor

Hyderabad: Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Thursday took a dig at the Congress party blaming the leadership for the party’s poor performance in elections for the past decade.

The analyst, who has been critical of the party in recent times put out a tweet lashing at the Congress.

“The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically,” read the tweet.

It is to be noted that Kishor is working closely with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming elections. Hence the tweet may have come in line with the TMC’s views on the Indian National Congress. On her visit to Goa in October, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee poked the Congress stating that the party would be benefiting Modi due to its carelessness.

Addressing the media, she said, “I cannot say everything right now because they didn’t take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress…If one cannot make a decision, why the country should suffer for that?”

After a meeting with the National Congress Party President, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, Banerjee said “There is no UAPA now “. Her statement has led to a debate between the Congress leaders and Kishor. She further stated that If all “regional parties come together”, it would be easy to defeat the BJP.

Similarly, the BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, took a jibe at the Congress stating that Mamata Banerjee has a national ambition, claiming further that Sonia Gandhi’s time was up. He further added that every party wants to lead the opposition and Mamata wants to do the same.

Responding to Kishor’s tweet, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera put out a tweet, asking the analyst not to set an agenda for the party. “A professional without ideological commitment is free to advice parties/individuals on how to contest elections but he cannot set the agenda of our politics,” read the tweet.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal along with others called for opposition unity and said the UPA without the Congress will be a body without a soul.