Congress, Left bring out rallies against Delhi violence

Kolkata: The Congress and Left parties on Friday brought out rallies in and around Kolkata to protest against the violence in Delhi and calling for restoration of peace.

Demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the arson in Delhi disturbances that left 43 dead and over 200 injured, state Congress President Somen Mitra led a procession from Subodh Mullick Square to Dharamtala. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, also took part in the large procession.

“A large number of people have died in the violence organised in collusion with the Central government in Delhi right before the eyes of the police. The government is silent and the police aren’t taking any responsibility. This protest is aimed at restoring peace in India,” Chowdhury said.

Later, Chowdhury took part in a candlelight vigil here against the Delhi arson. Abdul Mannan, leader of opposition in the state Assembly, also participated in the programme.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and former state Congress President Pradip Bhattacharya led another protest march from Dinanbandhu College, Howrah, to Howrah Maidan.