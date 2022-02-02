Congress manifesto for Uttarakhand elections release

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd February 2022 9:36 pm IST
Dehradun: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal, Uttarakhand Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Harish Rawat and other dignitaries, during 'Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Pratigya' virtual rally, in Dehradun. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra releases party’s manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, during ‘Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Pratigya’ virtual rally, in Dehradun. (PTI Photo)
Dehradun: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and Uttarakhand Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Harish Rawat, releases party’s manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, during ‘Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Pratigya’ virtual rally, in Dehradun. (PTI Photo)

