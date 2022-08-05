Congress march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wearing black clothes, during a march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of party's nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wearing black clothes, along with party MPs marches towards Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of party's nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)