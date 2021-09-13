Congress MLA Seethakka slams Govt. over rape and murder of minor girl

Hyderabad: Congress party MLA D. Seethakka Today slammed the state government and said that it was unfortunate that the state government had not yet reacted on the brutal rape and murder case of a six year old girl in Singereni colony of Saidabad from the city.

She questioned the silence of CM KCR and her son KTR on the issue . She made these remarks after visiting the family members of the victim in the city.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, she said that the incident took place in the heart of the city on Vinayaka chavithi.

She said that she had doubts about the non arrest of the accused in the case. She said that it was found that the accused had links with cannabis mafia .

She alleged that the rulers of the state had shrugged off their hands after sending the district collector to meet the family members of the victim.

She demanded strict punishment to the victim by the state government. She also demanded the state government to do justice to the family members of the victim.