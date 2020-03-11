Congress to move its MLAs to Jaipur

A+ A-

Bhopal: Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress have decided to move their MLAs outside of the state to prevent further poaching.

The Congress is likely to move at least 90 of its MLAs to Jaipur, sources said. Congress is in power in Rajasthan.

Congress sources said chief minister Kamal Nath has called a breakfast meeting of its MLAs at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday morning. From here MLAs will be taken to the airport and then to Jaipur. Some of the MLAs may go to Jaipur by road.

In a meeting at chief minister’s residence on Tuesday, 94 Congress MLAs were present, with Kamal Nath putting a brave face saying there is nothing to worry, claiming he has the required number of MLAs to prove majority in the house.

At least 22 rebel Congress MLAs have already submitted their resignations to the Speaker on Tuesday After Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress. They have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. Some of them are in touch with the Congress.

The BJP has already moved 100 of its MLAs from Madhya Pradesh to Gurugram at a luxury resort to keep their flock together.