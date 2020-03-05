Congress MP Revanth Reddy arrested in Drone camera case

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Narsingi police on Thursday arrested Malkajgri congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy in drone camera case. Immediately after his arrival from New Delhi at Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi Aiport Revanth Reddy was arrested by the Cyberabad police.



The Narsingi police had booked Revanth Reddy and his associates under sections of violations of orders of public servant, violation of privacy of individuals and also under Aircraft Act. The police alleged that the accused persons used Drone Camera in Miya Khan Gadda in Narsingi to shoot a private property.

Earlier police had arrested five accused in the same case.The police later took Revant Reddy to a hospital in Golconda. It is reported that the police will present him before a Rajendranagar court judge.