Congress MP Revanth Reddy demands CBI probe over Srisailam fire incident

Hyderabad: Congress Working President and MP from Malkajgiri constituency claims that the Srisailam fire incident which occurred at Sirsailam is clearly a matter of negligence and a failure of the state government. It has caused nine deaths and loss of public property. 

In the letter, the MP has requested the Prime Minister to look into the matter with a proper CBI investigation. The development took place after the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao visited the spot of the incident and appointed the team of CID to look into the matter.

 The nine staff members who were present had to lose their lives in spite the efforts made by the rescue team. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP writes, “For the past several years multiple red flags were raised about the poor maintenance of accompanying structures, including the structural integrity of the dam itself, on which the plant is built. Concerns were also raised at the 39th meeting of the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) in February 2019 but the state government of Telangana failed to act.”

Revanth Reddy adds the nine lives could have been saved if officials would have responded on time. He has also demanded Rs 1 crore to compensate the families.

CID additional DGP Govind Singh has been appointed by the Telangana government to look into the issue. A preliminary inquiry has also been carried out by the team on the fourth floor’s control panel number six of the underground structure.

The same letter has been written by Revanth Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Home Minister Amit Shah.

