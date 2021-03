Hyderabad: Congress MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Revanth Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Tuesday.

The Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri constituency took to Twitter to reveal the news. He said that he has isolated himself on his doctor’s advice.

He also urged the people who had been in contact with him to take necessary precautions.

I have been tested positive for covid and isolated myself on doctor’s advice. Who ever has been in contact from the past few days, please take necessary precautions… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 23, 2021