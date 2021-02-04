Congress MP Revanth Reddy urges Amit Shah to provide security

Hyderabad: Congress party MP from the state A. Revanth Reddy today urged union home minister Amit Shah. He wrote a letter to the union minister on the issue and said that he was facing threat from ruling party leaders.

Citing that he has been fighting against the ruling TRS party since the last couple of years, he urged the Home Minister to provide him with security. Reminding that he was illegally arrested earlier by the state police in the past, he said that the high court of the state had faulted the attitude of the state police in the issue of his arrest.

He said that he had also filed a petition in the high court and added that the high court had issued ordered directing the state government to provide security to him. He alleged that there was no response from the state government about provision of the security as per the high court’s orders even after several representations by him.

He said that he needed 4+4 security with a special vehicle.