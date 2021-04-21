Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tests positive for COVID-19

MP and Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He shared the news in a tweet and also informed that his mother and sister also tested positive.

He wrote, “After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat.”

The news comes after other Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh had tested positive for coronavirus. Former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh is currently in AIIMS after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the differential pricing for COVID vaccines, saying it was discriminatory and will benefit only a “few big industrialists” while common people will suffer.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to alleged injustice on the part of the central government and compared the new vaccine policy to demonetisation.

“Disaster of the country, opportunity for friends of Modi. Injustice of the central government,” he said in a tweet using the hashtag “#VaccineDiscrimination” and shared the statement of Serum Institute announcing a price of Rs 400 per vaccine dose to states and Rs 600 to private hospitals,” he said.