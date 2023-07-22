Congress MP urges extension of Hyderabad Metro Rail to Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komitreddy Venkat Reddy has called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail from LB Nagar to Hayatnagar to address the city’s rapid expansion. The demand for this extension has been long-standing, particularly from the residents of Abdullahpurmet and surrounding areas situated on the southern side of Hyderabad.

Currently, the metro network only reaches up to LB Nagar station, causing inconvenience to government and private employees residing in the forward areas who struggle to reach their offices on time. The overcrowded roads and increasing traffic have prompted many to prefer the metro as their mode of travel.

Given the rising popularity of the metro and the pressing need for improved transportation options, the state government had previously decided to recommend the expansion plan to the Centre. However, progress in this matter has been slow, leading MP Venkat Reddy to intervene and request the government to approach the Centre once again to expedite the metro train project up to Hayatnagar.

In a positive sign, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri expressed agreement with the expansion plan in response to a representation made by Venkat Reddy. However, the Union Minister clarified that no official proposal has been received from the Telangana government yet. He pledged to raise the matter with the state government to move the project forward.

The extension of the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Hayatnagar is eagerly awaited by citizens and promises to ease commuting woes for thousands of people residing in the rapidly growing areas of the city. With the support of both state and central authorities, the dream of a well-connected and efficient public transportation system in Hyderabad can be realized soon.