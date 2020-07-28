Congress must initiate soul searching exercise: Krishna Sagar BJP spokesperson

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 28th July 2020 12:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mr.Krishna Sagar Rao BJP Chief Spokesperson today said that the  Congress party should initiate a soul searching exercise, as they seem to have completely forgotten their historic legacy of decimating democracy in India throughout their 60-year dynastic regime.

Congress talking of democracy and raising slogans to protect the same is akin to ‘devils reciting hymns’.

Speaking to media persons here today he said that the BJP questions the ethical qualification and credibility of Congress to utter the word ‘democracy’. In their existence in independent India for over 70 years, Congress party has made an open mockery of this word and turned it into a farce.

Congress has murdered democracy in daylight, when Indira Gandhi imposed emergency for her selfish power play, to stay on as Prime Minister. Multiple Congress regimes have imposed President rule several times, to dislodge elected opposition state governments Mr Krishna Sagaar Rao reminded.

Congress party is a family dynasty promoting nepotism since it’s inception. Congress has zero democracy in its party DNA. It’s a charade that a party which is shamelessly and unfairly presided by five generations of family successors is giving lectures on Democracy.

He demanded that the Congress to acknowledge the political instability of its state government in Rajasthan is driven out of internal party strife. If they fall in Rajasthan from power, its because of their own weakness and incompetence to resolve the generational war raging in their party. Congress can’t blame BJP for its organizational & leadership mess.

Above all, Congress can’t expect the State Governor to be partisan and play along to suit the Congress party’s political agenda and antics. The Rajasthan State Governor will abide by his constitutional and legal obligations and not whims and fancies of CM Ashok Gehlot.

Congress should be ashamed to not take responsibility for its own follies and blame everyone, than their own leadership for losing state after state.

If at all Congress leaders across India must rise to protect democracy, they should rise against the Nehru family dynasty to save their party. Protesting against State Governor or BJP will not serve any purpose he said and added that Congress Party’s disintegration is imminent.

