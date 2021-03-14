Congress names 21 candidates for Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, March 14 : Congress on Saturday announced a list of 21 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and a candidate for the Lok Sabha by-polls.

The Congress has named T. Ravichandran from Melur, S. Mangudi from Karaikudi, S. Palani Nadar from Tenkasi Assembly seats.

The Congress has named V. Vijaykumar aka Vijay Vasanth as party candidate for contesting by polls for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls elections on April 6 in which fronts led by arch-rivals AIADMK and DMK are the main contenders.

