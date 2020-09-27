Congress names two candidates for UP Assembly bypolls

Lucknow, Sep 27 : The Congress has announced candidates for two of the total eight Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where by-elections are due.

The party has named Aarti Vajpayee as its candidate from the Bangarmau assembly seat. The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of sitting BJP member Kuldeep Sengar who was convicted in a rape case last year.

The Congress has named Haider Ali Khan on the Suar assembly seat in Rampur district. This seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party’s sitting member Abdullah Azam who had allegedly forged his birth documents.

The Congress is the first party to announce candidates on two assembly seats.

The dates for the by-elections to the eight assembly seats have not yet been announced but it is believed that they would be held around the same time as the Bihar Assembly elections.

Source: IANS

