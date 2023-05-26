Congress offers loan waivers upto Rs 2L per farmer in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress party, on Thursday offered to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh for each farmer if they are voted to power in the upcoming state elections.

While participating in the Congress party programme in Sriramulapalli village of Koheda Mandal in Husnabad constituency, the party’s segment in-charge Praveen Reddy said, “We will do this in one go and decrease the price of cooking gas per cylinder to Rs 500, sanction Rs 5 lakh for construction of houses to the homeless and fill two lakh posts in the first year of the next government.”

Crediting the development in Husnabad to the Congress government who ruled the state earlier, Praveen urged people to elect Congress this time, adding that BRS party MLA Satish Kumar was close to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and had not taken any step for the development of the constituency so far.

Visiting multiple villages in the constituency, the Congress leader distributed pamphlets to villagers that questioned the BRS over the Gandipallu project.

“When the BRS government completed the Mallanna Sagar project, why was it showing discrimination and not completing the Gandipallu project in the Husnabad constituency.”

Taking a dig at BRS supremo KCR, the Congress leader said, “KCR had boasted that he took up the separate Telangana movement for the sake of water, jobs and funds (Neelu, Niyamakalu and Needulu), but he betrayed the people after he formed the government.”

He further went on to allege that the welfare schemes rolled out to people of the state by the BRS-led government had only benefitted their party cadre.