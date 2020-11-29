Congress on backfoot as Anand Sharma praises PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 30 : The Congress on Sunday found itself on the backfoot after senior party leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting vaccine development centres.

Sharma’s praise for Modi has come just a day after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised the Prime Minister.

Sharma is deputy leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and was part of 23 leaders who had written letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for reforms in the party.

In a series of tweets, he welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla as “a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for Covid-19”.

“That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation,” he said.

“Also respecting the Institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives,” he posted.

The stand taken by Anand Sharma is just opposite to what Surjewala said on Saturday.

“Wish the PM talks to farmers on the road instead of flying in the aircraft,” Surjewala had said in a tweet.

“Coronavirus vaccine will be found by scientists, farmers will feed the country and Modi ji and BJP leaders will handle television,” Surjewala said.

The Prime Minister undertook a three city tour to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process, visiting the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune.

