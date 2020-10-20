Congress party organises Rajiv Sadbhavan Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Let’s create history by winning the bye-election to Dubbak Assembly Constituency and forthcoming elections to GHMC, said N Uttam Reddy the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, who was also Nalgonda MP.

The Congress leader alleged that the ruling party was resorting to exploitation of people at any given opportunity and it was time people taught a fitting lesson to the ruling party by defeating it both in Dubbak and elections to GHMC and other urban local bodies over the next few months, he said during the 30th Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra organised by the party here on Monday.

Sympathizing the flood victims AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore assured that the Congress party would extend help to such families in whatever measure it could.

He also alleged that the focus of the present leadership was on elections and electronic voting machines. He said, unlike the ruling party the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi would always think about future generations when he was in office, he remembered.

Several parties in the country were trying to gain electorally by igniting passions between religions and castes and it was time people taught a lesson to such parties, alleged Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka.

Before the beginning of the Yatra ceremony, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisted the party flag near Charminar. Former MPs V. Hanumantha Rao and Madhu Yaskhi, former minister J. Geetha Reddy, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Marri Shashidhar Reddy and M. Kodanda Reddy, AICC secretary Bose Raju, party leader P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Feroz Khan, Sadbhavana Committee chairman G.D. Niranjan and other participated.