Congress pins hopes on ‘strong’ candidates

New Delhi: The Congress that drew a blank in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections is pinning hopes on its “strong” candidates to put up a better show this time. The party is pitted against two formidable opponents — the ruling AAP and the BJP.

The party hopes to ride on the popularity of its two-time councillor Abhishek Dutt in Kasturba Nagar. Talking to IANS, Dutt said: “I will win this seat… I am confident.”

The party is also hopeful of a good show is Gandhinagar.

“We have received tremendous support from the crowd in my constituency, which means the people have voted for the Congress,” party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely said.

The Congress also expressed confidence on the prospects of winning the Matia Mahal seat. Party leader Mirza Javed Ali is fighting against Aam Aadmi Party’s Shoeb Iqbal.

Mirza had lost this seat by a small margin in 2013. He said: “But now people are fed up with turncoats (referring to Iqbal who left Congress for AAP ahead of the polls). The party has reposed faith in me, and the voters have also selected Congress.”

Seelampur is another seat from where five-time (former) MLA Matin Ahmed is in the fray.

A Congress leader said: “He is going to win the seat as the AAP has denied ticket to its sitting MLA fearing Ahmed’s popularity.”

The party also has high hopes on new faces such as Radhika Khera, contesting from Janakpuri, and Rocky Tuseed (Rajendra Nagar).

According to a party insider, the Congress leadership has focused on seats where it can do better and in the last few days, top leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tried to campaign in a few more constituencies, including Sangam Vihar and those in Old Delhi.