‘Congress playing politics of propaganda over farm laws’

Gurugram, Oct 4 : The Haryana BJP on Sunday defended the farm laws enacted recently by the Centre and slammed the Congress for “playing politics of propaganda” over the issue.

Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, who was in Gurugram to launch ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ – an e-book highlighting the social work done by BJP workers in all 22 districts during the Covid-induced lockdown, hit out at the Congress and its former President Rahul Gandhi over “propaganda” by the opposition against the farmers’ bills.

Addressing reporters duing the event, Dhankar alleged that the Congress is spreading confusion over the farm laws across the state, and organising several events, including the burning of a tractor in Delhi, to create more tension among the farmers.

Noting that in Punjab, the Centre will spend Rs 32,000 crore on the purchase of kharif crop, he said: “Government of Punjab will earn more than Rs 1,700 crore market fees. Despite this, the gimmick continues. Congress has always played the agent’s role.”

The BJP leader also said that during the lockdown, about 90,000 BJP workers distributed more than 1.46 crore food packets across the state. Besides, over 13 lakh ration packets were sent to the needy, over 12 lakh face masks and 20 lakh sanitisers distributed, while nearly 8 lakh migrant labourers in the state were sent back safely to their homes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.