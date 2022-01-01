Congress prepares new year resolutions for PM Modi and Cabinet

The Congress party on Saturday readied mock resolutions on Twitter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and important ministers of his Cabinet. The tweets that accompanied the resolutions packed equal sarcasm and criticism for the Union cabinet.
For the Prime Minister, the resolution said ‘Focus on People Not PR’.
For Home Minister Amit Shah, it was to ‘Protect citizens not criminals’.
For Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the resolution said ‘Stop holding onions, millennials or acts of God responsible for the govt’s failures taking into account her statements in the past.
For Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the resolution was to ‘Not silence, not lies, give the nation the truth about Chinese incursions’. The mock is in line with the recent tensions at the Indian border with the dragon country.
For Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, it is ‘Aid our Annadatas (farmers) not attack them’. This is meant in the context of the very recent Farmer protests against the now withdrawn Centre’s controversial farm laws.
For Health Minister, the resolution according to the INC is to ‘ learn from the past and save lives from the third wave of Corona’.