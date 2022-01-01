Congress prepares new year resolutions for PM Modi and Cabinet

The Congress party on Saturday readied mock resolutions on Twitter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and important ministers of his Cabinet. The tweets that accompanied the resolutions packed equal sarcasm and criticism for the Union cabinet.

For the Prime Minister, the resolution said ‘Focus on People Not PR’.

This 2022, we hope PM Modi realises👇



130 crore Indians >>> 1. pic.twitter.com/Vobzp0eYJ0 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

For Home Minister Amit Shah, it was to ‘Protect citizens not criminals’.

Not elections, not criminals, not his party; we hope his duties towards our nation take precedence over all for HM Shah, this 2022. pic.twitter.com/aVCw7Qh8qX — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

For Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the resolution said ‘Stop holding onions, millennials or acts of God responsible for the govt’s failures taking into account her statements in the past.

Credit – aane do,

Blame – jaane do;

We hope this BJP mentality reverses in 2022. pic.twitter.com/PD7ZZcySXt — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

For Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the resolution was to ‘Not silence, not lies, give the nation the truth about Chinese incursions’. The mock is in line with the recent tensions at the Indian border with the dragon country.

Since the PM has failed to show "laal ankh" to the Chinese, here's hoping the Defence Minister will this 2022. pic.twitter.com/BTGgivKlD3 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

For Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, it is ‘Aid our Annadatas (farmers) not attack them’. This is meant in the context of the very recent Farmer protests against the now withdrawn Centre’s controversial farm laws.

Annadatas satisfy the nation's need,

Crony-capitalists satisfy their own greed;

this 2022, we hope BJP chooses the right side. pic.twitter.com/Dw2yRTgJLR — Congress (@INCIndia) January 1, 2022

For Health Minister, the resolution according to the INC is to ‘ learn from the past and save lives from the third wave of Corona’.