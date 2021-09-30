Congress protest against Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Delhi Congress workers hold placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' stage a protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence, hours after Sibal reiterated demands sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Delhi Congress workers hold placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' stage a protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence, hours after Sibal reiterated demands sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Workers throw tomatoes outside his residence. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Delhi Congress workers stage a protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal and throw tomatoes outside his residence, hours after Sibal reiterated demands sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)