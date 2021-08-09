Congress protest against Twitter India

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th August 2021 4:37 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress activists burn papers as they stage a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi against the 'temporary suspension' of his Twitter account, outside Twitter office in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
**EDS: RPT CORRECTS LOCATION** New Delhi: Congress activists stage a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi against the ‘temporary suspension’ on his Twitter account, outside Twitter office in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress activists stage a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi against the ‘temporary suspension’ of his Twitter account, outside Twitter office in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
New Delhi: Congress activists stage a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi against the ‘temporary suspension’ on his Twitter account, at Twitter office in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Congress activists try to remove the barricades during a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi against the ‘temporary suspension’ on his Twitter account, at Twitter office in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

