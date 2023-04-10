Congress questions Centre on ‘acquiring’ new spyware in place of Pegasus

"Is it not a fact that the Modi government, through the Ministry of Defence, has bought some communication equipment from Pegasus alternative - 'Cognyte', as the trade data reflects?" Khera asked.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2023 3:33 pm IST
Congress demands white paper on plight of Kashmiri Pandits
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday questioned the Centre on reports of a new spyware being acquired.

“Has the Modi government now bought a new spyware to snoop, spy and surveil individuals and institutions?,” asked Congress media chairman Pawan Khera on Monday.

While addressing the media here, he alleged that these institutions include — the opposition parties, NGOs, media houses, civil-rights activists, judiciary, Election Commission, and every other institution which protects democracy.”

MS Education Academy

He alleged that the government is willing to spend Rs 986 crore for “Disqualifying Democracy”.

He said that according to trade data analyzed by a prominent newspaper, the Modi government has already bought the spyware equipment from ‘Cognyte’ — an alternative to ‘Pegasus’.

“The government is also desperately hunting for new spyware with a lower profile than the controversial Pegasus system, which was blacklisted by most countries.

Also Read
Indian govt looking for Pegasus spyware alternatives with ‘low profile’: Report

“The US law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP in a statement describes ‘Cognyte’:

“Cognyte regularly targeted journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition, and human rights activists around the world, without their knowledge, and collected intelligence on these people by manipulating them to reveal information and/or by compromising their devices and accounts.”

“The defence and intelligence officials from the Modi government have decided to acquire spyware from less exposed competitors to the NSO Group – which owned Pegasus spyware and is willing to spend up to $120mn, i.e , Rs 986 crore of public money through new spyware contracts.

“Is it not a fact that the Modi government, through the Ministry of Defence, has bought some communication equipment from Pegasus alternative – ‘Cognyte’, as the trade data reflects?” Khera asked.

“Is the Modi government in advanced stages of deliberations to finalise new spyware, which is lesser known, low key and not blacklisted by various foreign countries? Is it true that the Ministry of Defence has also started working for a ‘Request for Proposal’ (RFP) regarding the same?”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2023 3:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button