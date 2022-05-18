Congress questions SC’s release of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin

All India Congress Committee (AICC) expressed their concerns over the release of convict AG Perarivalan, who was sentenced to a life imprisonment in former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case.

“Is this the way, we are deeply saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court? If those guilty of terrorism, an assassination of a Prime Minister are going to be released like this, then who will uphold the majesty and the integrity of law in this country?” questioned Supriya Shrinate, AICC spokesperson.

She condemned the Supreme court’s decision, and said that this has ‘exposed the deep-rooted prejudice’ in the current government. She reiterated that the convict was guilty of murdering a former Prime Minster, and not just the leader of an opposition party. She also questioned if it is nationalism.

“Is this the duty you owe to this country? Is this the way that you are going to deal with people who are guilty of not a Congress Leader, but, a former Prime Minister of India? This has exposed the deep-rooted prejudice that pervades in the mind and the psyche of the current Prime Minister and his government. It is reprehensible and condemnable.” she said.

General secretary of AICC, Randeep Singh Surjewala also questioned if the country supported the Supreme court’s decision of granting freedom to a ‘terrorist’ and a ‘murderer’.

“As an Indian, I want to ask everybody- do we support murderer of Prime Ministers in this country? Do we support punishment for terrorists and murderers or do we support granting pardon to them? Do we support that the law must take its course, where those who have assassinated a Prime Minister of India must be given full punishment for the crime that has been up held up to the Supreme Court of India.”

The Supreme Court, using its power permissible under Article 142 of the Constitution, ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, who has been imprisoned for almost 30 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Article 142 of the Constitution of India provides a special and extraordinary power to the Supreme Court to do complete justice to the litigants who have suffered traversed illegality or injustice in the proceedings.