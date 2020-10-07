Congress releases first list of 21 candidates for Bihar polls

New Delhi, Oct 7 : The Congress on Wednesday released a list of 21 candidates for the first phase of the Assembly polls in Bihar. It is contesting the polls in alliance with the RJD and the Left parties including the CPI ML and the CPI.

The candidates in the first list include Subhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon, Lalan Yadav from Sultanganj, Gajanand Shahi from Barabigha, Vishwanath Ram from Rajpur SC, Sumant Kumar from Tikari.

There is no minority candidate in the list while four scheduled caste candidates have been given tickets from Rajpur, Sikandra, Kutumba and Chenari.

Many leaders and workers have been upset with the process of ticket distribution and for the last two days workers have been protesting at the AICC office. Muslim leaders are also upset with less representation of the community.

The minority leaders are saying that in 2015 the party nominated 10 candidates in the 41 seats which it contested and now when it is contesting on 70 seats, minorities are being ignored.

