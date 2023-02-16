Congress SC cell holds Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The SC Cell of the Congress party today held Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Khairatabad assembly constituency of the State capital. The padayatra was held under the leadership of the SC cell chairman Ramesh. The Yatra was launched after paying floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi statue at Somajiguda crossroads.

The padayatra later reached Punjagutta circle . Party leaders paid floral tributes at BR Ambedkar and YSR statues at Punjagutta crossroads. Later, the padayatra reached Khairatabad assembly constituency and paid floral tributes at the statue of of the former party leader PJR. The padayatra was held till the Gandhi Bhavan. Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy and Congress party constituency incharge Naresh took part in the padayatra as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohin Reddy said they visited every house in the constituency as part of the Yatra and explained to the residents about the message of the Bharat Jodo padayatra of the party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi besides explaining them about the failures of the ruling BRS party. He said they told the people the need for return of the Congress party to power in Telangana. (NSS)