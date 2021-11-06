Congress seeks reports from states where by-polls were held

New Delhi: The Congress has asked all its unit chiefs in states where by-polls were held on October 30 to send a report on the party’s performance, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal issued the letter.

The Congress has won both the three Assembly and one Parliamentary by-poll in Himachal Pradesh, two Assembly by-polls in Rajasthan, and one Assembly by-poll in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

However, it lost all the Assembly by-polls in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It also lost the Parliamentary by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, and Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.