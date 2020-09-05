Congress’ Shivakumar re-admitted to hospital after fever

Bengaluru, Sep 4 : Congress’ Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar is back in a hospital after the leader, discharged this week after treatment for coronavirus, saw a relapse of fever, an aide said on Friday.

“Shivakumar was re-admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar on Wednesday,” said a functionary from his office.

The 58-year-old Congress leader requested his followers and party workers not to throng the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Following Covid infection, Shivakumar underwent treatment for the virus at Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar and was discharged on Monday.

