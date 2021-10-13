Congress spokesperson blames NCB for ignoring Mundra Port drug seizure

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Monday blamed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for ignoring the Mundra port drug seizure in which drugs worth Rs 21000 crore were seized.

The All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr. Shamma Mohammed stressed that “The Director of Revenue intelligence caught 3000 Kg heroin worth Rs 21000 crores at Mundra port in Gujarat”. Adding further, Mohammed said, “You must have heard of 10 or 100Kgs being smuggled, but this is 3000 Kg of Heroin caught at the port owned by Gautam Adani on September 21”. “Has there been any discussion on this, is there anything on the television regarding this issue?” she asked.

The AICC spokesperson expressed her concern over the number of drugs being smuggled in India, she stressed, “The heroin was found in two containers, that landed at the Mundra port from Afghanistan via Iran”. It was exported by a company in Afghanistan named, Hassan Hussain Ltd., which was imported in the name of Ashi Trading company, located in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada city.

Mohammed stated that the drug was imported as semi-cut talcum powder. She then lashed out at the media and the NCB for going after film actors who possessed a small amount of drugs while conveniently ignoring the major issue, stressing that there is a need to investigate the Mundra port to stop the smuggling of drugs.