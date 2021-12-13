Congress stages protest rally in Hyderabad against price rise

Hyderabad: At the call of All India Mahila Congress, the Telangana Mahila Congress on Sunday staged a protest rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Mozamjahi Market which was attended by a large number of women.

The President of Telangana Mahila Congress Sunita Rao and Hyderabad Mahila Congress leaders and Congress workers participated in the rally in large numbers.

The protesters were demanding a decrease in diesel, petrol, and cooking gas prices. The protestors were carrying banners against the price rise of essential commodities especially vegetables. They raised slogans against the Central Government.

Due to the protest rally, the air traffic on Nampally and Mozamjahi markets was badly affected. The police had a tough time restoring the traffic on these roads.

The protestors were carrying banners in Hindi to convey the message to the Modi government.

Speaking to the media Sunita Rao said that the “Mehangai Hatao” rallies were organized across the country which were participated by Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Mahila Congress also staged rallies across Telangana districts.

“Since the time the Narendra Modi government came to power, the prices of petroleum products have gone beyond the reach of a common man,” Sunita Rao said.