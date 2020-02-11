Congress stalwarts trailing in minority-dominated seats

A+ A-

New Delhi: Congress stalwarts were trailing in minority-dominated seats in the early trends on Tuesday as counting of votes for the the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections was underway.

Parvez Hashmi was trailing from Okhla where Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead.

Arvinder Singh Lovely and Chaudhry Mateen Ahmed were also trailing from their Gandhinagar and Seelampur seats, respectively.

However, Haroon Yusuf was leading from the Ballimaran seat.

The Congress candidates are way behind the AAP. In Okhla, the epicentre of the ongoing anti-CAA protests, AAP has been the first choice for the voters.

In the early trends till 8.45 a.m., the AAP is leading at 49 seats, BJP in 12 and Congress at one.