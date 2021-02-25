Congress to gherao Punjab Raj Bhavan on Mar 1 against rising prices

Chandigarh: The Congress will ‘gherao’ Punjab Raj Bhavan on March 1 in protest against “rising” fuel prices.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said the party will gherao the Raj Bhavan to take the people’s voice against this cruel rise in prices of essential commodities to the Centre.

We will keep pressurising the central regime, which has completely forsaken the interest of common man, to force it to control spiralling prices, Jakhar said in a statement here.

Slamming the Centre, Jakhar dubbed the increase of Rs 25 per cooking gas cylinder as atrocious saying the government has already added a sum of Rs 100 to the gas cylinder price in the last one month.

Condemning a similar upward trend in petrol and diesel prices, Jakhar said it is happening when the crude oil prices are half of what it was during the term of Manmohan Singh’s government.

The Modi regime is looting people by burdening them with these extra prices , alleged Jakhar.

The present Central regime is working at the behest of corporates while letting people of the country suffer , Jakhar said and warned that no dispensation can exist by torturing the public.

That’s why the Congress has planned this protest to intimate the Punjab Governor about the condition of the public so that he could forward his report to the Centre, he said.

Source: PTI