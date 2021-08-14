Congress to hold protest at Indra Park on Saturday

Hyderabad: The minorities department of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to hold a protest on Saturday, August 14 at Dharna Chowk, Indra Park against the state government for allegedly neglecting the welfare of the minorities.

The agitation is intended to highlight the alleged failures of the KCR’s government in fulfilling the promises made to the minorities.

Apart from TPCC President Revanth Reddy, senior leaders of the party will attend the meet.

In order to bring the minorities especially the Muslims closer to the Congress, the TPCC minorities department head Shaik Abdullah Sohail has prepared an action plan on a state level.

Sohail said that after Hyderabad, every month protests will be held in ten districts. He added that public meets will be held to showcase the failures of the TRS-led government towards the Dalits and Girijans castes.

Sohail said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has forgotten all the promises made to the Muslims since he came to power in 2014. He said discussions will be held on matters such as 12 percent reservation for Muslims, protection of the Waqf properties, construction of the Secretariat mosques, scholarship fees reimbursement etc.

The public meet will be attended by TPCC President Revanth Reddy, Former TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnala Laksmiah, Hanumanth Rao, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mohammed Azharuddin, K.Jana Reddy, Dr.Geeta Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and other senior state Congress leaders.