Congress to hold protests at all district collectorates today in support of farmers

Hyderabad: The Congress party in Telangana will hold protests before all district collectorates on Monday against the withdrawal of new farm bills approved by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Sunday.

The senior Congress leader informed that the party is organizing the protest in support of the farmers’ sit-in protests at Delhi, which entered 46th day on Sunday.

He condemned Prime Minister Narender Modi for not responding to the farmers’ protests even on humanitarian grounds. He also informed that the Congress party would organize Raj Bhavan Gherao on January 15, as per the call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He directed the Congress cadre to participate in the proposed agitation in their respective districts.

Congress MPs protocol being violated in TS, will complain to Speaker: Uttam

Reddy also strongly condemned the repeated violation of protocol by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government in the State by ignoring the elected representatives of Congress party.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after visiting the Mattapally Bridge in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency which falls in his Nalgonda constituency. He alleged that the TRS Govt delayed its inauguration by not laying approach roads just to deprive the Congress party of credit for the construction of the bridge.

The former TPCC Chief said that the State Government recently inaugurated the bridge but did not extend him a proper invitation although it falls under his Lok Sabha constituency. He said that he would lodge a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the State Government for violation of protocol.

“TRS government has got habituated of taking false credit for the achievement of the previous Congress regime. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao believes only in laying foundation stones or painting the existing infrastructure to stake false claims of achievements. Mattapally Bridge is a glaring example of how the TRS government is cheating the people with wrong claims of achievements,” he said.