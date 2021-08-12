Congress to hold ‘Rasta Roko’ agitation at 2 pm today: TPCC secretary Rashid Khan

Hyderabad: Congress has decided to hold a “Rasta Roko” agitation for the construction of the new mosques at the secretariat on August 12 near the Secretariat.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Rashid Khan said that the party workers along with the public will stage a protest near the old secretariat complex at 2 pm today to demand the state government for the construction of the new mosques.

Khan has said that the party had held discussions with different Muslim organizations on the protest move. He said that the Muslim organizations have given their consent to participate in the agitation program.

Khan said that the intentions of the KCR government on building the new mosques are well known. He added that three different dates were announced for the commencement of the construction of the new mosques but still the works have not started.

Feroz Khan, the party incharge of the Nampally assembly constituency said that the motive of the “Rasta Roko” agitation is to put pressure on the state government to begin the construction of the new mosques at the Secretariat Complex.

He expressed displeasure that the Chief Minister has reviewed the progress of the construction works of the new Secretariat complex a few days back but did not say a word on the construction of the religious places.