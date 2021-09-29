Congress to intensify agitation against unemployment issue: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC President MP A. Revanth Reddy today said that they would hold intensified agitation programs on the issue of unemployment in the state . He said that they had successfully highlighted the problems of dalits and tribals of the state through their dalitha girijana dandora program.

He announced that a 65-day long agitation ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyodgula Jung Siren’ (Students, Jobless War Bugle) from October 2 to December 9 demanding Fee Reimbursement for students, filling up of over 1.91 Lakh vacancies and Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 3,016 (as promised in the TRS manifesto for 2018 elections) to 60 lakh unemployed people.

Addressing a press conference, along with TPCC Political Affairs Committee Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other senior leaders, at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy demanded that the State Government immediately clear dues of over Rs. 4,000 Crore towards the Fee Reimbursement scheme to protect the careers of lakhs of students. He said all 1.91 lakh vacancies in various government departments, as identified by the Biswal Committee in its second PRC report, must be filled immediately. Further, nearly 60 lakh jobless youth must be paid Rs. 3,016 monthly Unemployment Allowance with retrospective effect from December 2018.

Revanth Reddy informed that the ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyodgula Jung Siren’ would be launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanthi, 2nd October at Rajiv Chowk, Dilsukhnagar at 3 PM.

After paying to tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Indra Gandhi at their statues, a padayatra will be taken out up to LB Nagar crossroads near the statue of Telangana martyr Srikanth Chari, where thousands of students and youth would take a pledge for waging a battle against unemployment and other injustices. He made it clear that no public meeting would be held either at Dilsukhnagar or LB Nagar on October 2 .