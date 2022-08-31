Congress to launch field-level election campaign from today

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his party would launch its field-level election campaign in Munugodu Assembly constituency from Wednesday. He alleged that TRS and BJP were carrying out leaders’ buying program by spending their illegal money. He also ridiculed both TRS and the BJP had constituted committees to buy the rival party leaders.

He said the pockets of leaders of Munugodu were filled with money, but the problems of the people of the constituency were not yet solved. He also alleged that the State and the Central governments caused a lot of injustice to the people of Nalgonda by delaying Dindi lift irrigation project and denying national project status to Palamur Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme. He said they would also release a charge-sheet in September ahead of the by-elections in Munugodu besides launching a door-to-door election campaign.

Targeting the State government, Revanth Reddy alleged that the official government programs had now turned into political programs of the ruling TRS party. He claimed that he was not invited by the State government despite holding the inauguration programs for the two newly-built integrated collecterate complexes in his constituency. He also said the State government kept their party MLA from Manthani of Peddapalli district after not extending invitation to him to take part in the inauguration of the Peddapalli district integrated collecterate complex on Monday.