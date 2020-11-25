Congress to observe 3-day mourning following Ahmed Patel’s death

New Delhi, Nov 25 : The Congress on Wednesday declared a three-day mourning following the demise of its veteran leader Ahmed Patel. The party leaders and workers in all the states and districts will hold condolence meetings.

K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary, said, “As a mark of respect to Shri Ahmed Patelji, the Congress party flag will fly at half mast for the next three days.”

The party in a statement said Congress workers across the country were deeply pained and shocked by the passing away of senior leader Ahmed Patel, and have come together to express their heartfelt condolences.

“We deeply mourn his loss and pray to the Almighty to give strength to the family, his loved ones and his supporters to bear the loss”.

His colleague in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, “Ahmad Bhai has left us. Deeply shocked and saddened to lose a friend and comrade who was a pillar of strength for the Congress. Words fail me as the mind is flooded with emotions and memories. He leaves a void, an irreparable loss for the country. Will miss him always.”

Party leader Kapil Sibal too remembered him. He said, “I am personally aggrieved because of our long and steadfast friendship. He was central to the functioning of the Congress party. His seminal contribution to its well-being will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.”

