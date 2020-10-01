Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel tests Covid positive

New Delhi, Oct 1 : Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel has tested positive for Covid-19 and he has asked all those who came in close contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self isolate,” Patel tweeted.

The Congress leader was recently seen in the concluded Parliament session where he was seen opposing the farm Bills in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu had also tested positive.

The country’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases while 52,73,202 have been cured.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.