Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications

Ahmed Patel

Gurugram: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71.

In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

“With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah,” he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

“…also maintain social distancing norms at all times,” Faisal tweeted.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

