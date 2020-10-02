Congress will come to power in Telangana in 2023: Tagore

Hyderabad, Oct 2 : All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore on Friday exuded confidence that the Congress party will form the government in Telangana in 2023.

He urged the Congress workers to work as a team to ensure the party’s victory. “Congress will form the government in Telangana in December 2023,” he told a rally at Sangareddy organised by the party to protest against the new farm Bills passed in the Parliament recently.

“The responsibility of Congress workers has gone up. We have 37 months to go for polls and it is the responsibility of all to make sure that a leader from Congress becomes the chief minister,” he said.

On his second visit to Telangana in less than a week after being appointed as AICC incharge for the state, Tagore led a huge rally in Sangareddy town along with party’s state unit chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He targeted ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and termed it as B team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Chandrasekhar Rao can’t defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He is the B team of BJP. Only Rahul Gandhi can defeat them,” he said.

Tagore said Thursday’s incident in Uttar Pradesh proved that only Rahul Gandhi can defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He alleged that the police assaulted the Congress leader when he was on his way to call on the family of the girl, who was raped and murdered.

The Congress leader alleged that after the formation of Telangana, only the family of K. Chandrasekhar Rao became rich.

“KCR’s family has become the richest family. In next five years he will compete with Mukesh Ambani,” he said

He alleged that KCR was using the commission he is earning in various projects to buy the voters.

“They think you can be bought over for Rs 1,000 to 2,000. We have self-respect and we have to prove this,” he said urging people to back Congress party.

Referring to new farm legislation, he said the Central government decided to handover farmers to Adani and Ambani. He alleged that they will decide the prices of agricultural produce grown by farmers with their hard work in the field.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao betrayed farmers.

He said if TRS was sincere in opposing new farm legislation it should pass a resolution in the Assembly that this legislation will not be implemented in the state.

He said the new laws were brought to benefit some corporate entities. Reddy said both the central and state government had made the life of farmers miserable and the suicides by farmers have gone up.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.