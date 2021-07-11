Congress will end TRS rule in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has predicted that early elections in the state could be held.

Addressing the media at his residence on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said that the TRS party chief K.Chandrashekhar Rao could announce state assembly elections anytime after August 15, 2022. Reddy said that KCR will try his level best to make his son K. Tarakarama Rao the Chief Minister of the state.

While criticizing K. Tarakarama Rao and Harish Rao, Revanth Reddy said that KCR was able to form a political party because of TDP. He added that it cannot be ignored that because of Sonia Gandhi and Y.S. Rajshekhar Reddy’s efforts Harish Rao got an entry into the politics.

Revanth Reddy said 75 percent of the cabinet ministers in K. Chandrashekhar Rao are former TDP members. He alleged that KCR and his family members are busy looting the state finances.

Revanth Reddy said KTR’s real name is Ajay but to derive political advantage he has kept K. Tarakarama Rao as his name. He said he is confident that the Congress party will end the rule of the TRS party in Telangana.