Congress worker attacked at Osman Nagar during relief work

Hyderabad: A congress minority worker was attacked at Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar during the distribution of relief among the flood affected families.

Abdur Raoof, a congress worker was actively taking part in the distribution of relief among flood affected families and in the water inundated area of Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar.

The opponents, who are believed to be the local TRS activists of the area on November 1 late night targeted Abdur Raoof and causing grievous injuries over the face.

CCTV captures attack

The attack on the congress worker was captured on the CCTV. Abdur Raoof was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The Balapur police have registered a case and investigation is underway.