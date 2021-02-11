Congress workers threaten protest at Kangana Ranaut’s shoot; here’s what she replied

Mumbai: Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district have threatened that they would not allow Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for a film if she did not apologize to farmers over her tweets.

BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the government will ensure that “behan-beti” Kangana faces no problem while shooting.

Shooting for ‘Dhakad’, Ranaut’s new film, is going on in Sarni area of Betul district.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul.

If Ranaut did not apologize by Friday evening for her comments against the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi borders, she would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni, it said.

The Congress leaders believe that Ranaut had maligned farmers’ image.

Reacting over the issue, Kangana tweeted, “Mujhe netagiri mai koi interest nahi hai, magar lagta hai ki Congress mujhe neta bana kar hi chhodegi (I have no interest in politics, but looks like the Congress will leave me after I become a politician only).”

Twitter had recently deleted some of Ranaut’s controversial tweets over the farmers’ protest.

(Inputs from-PTI)