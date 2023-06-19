Congress youth wing organises photo exhibition on BJY on Rahul’s birthday

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress organised a photo exhibition on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the occasion of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s birthday on Monday, according to a statement.

The IYC, the youth wing of the party, organised various programmes to mark Gandhi’s birthday.

It took out a march from the organisation office to Jantar Mantar.

IYC president Srinivas BV said the photo exhibition on the Bharat Jodo Yatra was organised at the organisation office to mark the occasion.

Gandhi led the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir foot march between September last year and January this year.

Srinivas said Gandhi is a “hope” for every section of country, the “trust” of every youth and the “true voice of the country”.

Gandhi is fighting for the people of the country on the issues of unemployment and inflation, he added.