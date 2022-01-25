Congressional briefing on ‘Protecting Pluralist Indian Constitution’ to be held on Jan 26

Amnesty International USA, the Indian American Muslim Council and other prominent human rights organisations are conducing a virtual congressional briefing on the topic “Protecting India’s Pluralist Constitution” on January 26 at 12 noon EST.

The briefing hopes to shed light on the changing political and religious landscape of contemporary India.

“As religious minorities, especially Muslims and Christians, come under escalating attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu right-wing government as well as from the Nazi-inspired Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Constitution that was adopted on January 26, 1950 faces a clear and present danger of being overturned,” reads the press announcement.

In view of the persecution, experts from various human rights organisations will speak on how India’s pluralist constitution can be protected from its various threats.

The panelists at this Congressional Briefing are given below:

Sen. Ed Markey, (D-MA)

Hamid Ansari, Former Vice-President, India

Nadine Maenza, Chair, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom

Kerry Kennedy, President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Archbishop Peter Machado, Archdiocese of Bangalore, India

Carolyn Nash, Asia Advocacy Director, Amnesty International USA

Interested participants can register at https://tinyurl.com/Briefing26Jan to hear from the panelists.