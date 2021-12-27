Congress’s Lakshmaiah accuses CM KCR of foul play in paddy issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Monday lashed out at the Centre and the state government and further accused the ruling TRS of violating the trust of the voters by stifling their voices.

Discussing the plight of farmers, vis-a-vis the purchase of paddy and the cultivation of their crops, Lakshmaiah said that the farmers are getting crushed between the Center and the state.

“Congress party has brought the issue forward vigorously to speak for the rights of farmers and enlighten the public. But the ruling TRS party has been hindering that as well, he added.

“Should we encourage this unfairness and get squished? Is this why we got Independence?” he asked angrily.

“Who is KCR but a thief and liar? He says one thing and does something else entirely. He’s essentially toying with the public. When Centre said that they were willing to buy 42 lakh tonnes of paddy, TRS’s negligent delay for 20 lakh tonnes caused the farmers harm. Now we find ourselves in a situation where we have to purchase it instead and that isn’t feasible,” he said.

Lakshmaiah further added that when Centre expressed its unwillingness to buy crops during Rabi, TRS acted like they were protesting but there is no truth to it.

The Congress leader also said that the Congress party has unearthed CM KCR’s hypocrisy by telling the world about the paddy cultivation taking place in his own (CM’s) farm house and concluded that the chief minister is nothing but a liar.